Man not criminally responsible in military centre stabbing can go to college, court rules

Ontario's top court has upheld a decision allowing a man found not criminally responsible in a knife attack at a Toronto military recruitment centre to take college classes on his own.

The appeal court says the Ontario Review Board considered all the required factors last year in granting Ayanle Hassan Ali permission to attend Mohawk College unaccompanied while he continues to be held at a secure Hamilton hospital.

The three-judge appeal panel further says it was "not unreasonable" for the board to ban Ali from known military facilities or centres rather than the more restrictive measure sought by the Crown — a prohibition from contacting any military personnel.

Prosecutors had challenged the board's ruling, saying too much consideration had been given to Ali's needs and too little to public safety.

They argued awarding such privileges was unreasonable given that it was Ali's first review and he had no track record to rely on.

The Crown said Ali's compliance with the rules on his highly restricted hospital ward is not the same as having "unsupervised access" to the college.