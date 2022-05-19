Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Breaking

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner tests positive for COVID-19

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19 just over two weeks ahead of the provincial election, he announced Wednesday night.

Schreiner says he'll continue campaigning while in self-isolation

CBC News ·
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner smiles as supporters clap during a news conference Tuesday at Bloor-Bedford Parkette in Toronto as part of his campaign tour. Schreiner announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19 just over two weeks ahead of the provincial election, he announced Wednesday night.

Schreiner said he will be self-isolating but will continue campaigning.

"I'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine," he said in a news release.

Schreiner, the Guelph politician who has served as the only Green MPP in the legislature, said he believes he contracted COVID-19 from someone on his staff.

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now