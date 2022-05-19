Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner tests positive for COVID-19
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19 just over two weeks ahead of the provincial election, he announced Wednesday night.
Schreiner says he'll continue campaigning while in self-isolation
Schreiner said he will be self-isolating but will continue campaigning.
"I'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine," he said in a news release.
Schreiner, the Guelph politician who has served as the only Green MPP in the legislature, said he believes he contracted COVID-19 from someone on his staff.
