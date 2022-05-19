Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner tests positive for COVID-19

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19 just over two weeks ahead of the provincial election, he announced Wednesday night.

Schreiner said he will be self-isolating but will continue campaigning.

"I'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine," he said in a news release.

Schreiner, the Guelph politician who has served as the only Green MPP in the legislature, said he believes he contracted COVID-19 from someone on his staff.

More to come.