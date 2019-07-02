Toronto police union head talks about the future, and why he's retiring now

Mike McCormack announced this week that he is retiring as president of the Toronto Police Association after four terms and 11 years in the role.

His last day on the job will be Aug. 1, one day after Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders steps down from his position.

Dwight Drummond, host of CBC Toronto News at 6, sat down Wednesday with McCormack to talk about about why he is leaving now, the state of policing in Toronto and who he thinks should take on his job.

"You can't go on indefinitely," McCormack told Drummond about his retirement.

When asked about his career in policing that spanned 35 years, including 24 years as a Toronto police officer, McCormack said: "Change occurs one person at a time."