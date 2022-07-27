Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Mike Layton bows out of upcoming Toronto election

Mike Layton won't seek re-election in this October's election he confirmed Wednesday, a move that means Toronto won't have a Layton in office for the first time in decades. 

University-Rosedale councillor has served since 2010

CBC News ·
Toronto Coun. Mike Layton, left, and Olivia Chow pose for a photo next to the Jack Layton sculpture by the ferry terminal in 2019. The younger Layton confirmed Wednesday he won't seek re-election in October. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Mike Layton won't seek re-election in this October's election, he confirmed Wednesday, a move that means Toronto won't have a Layton in office for the first time in decades. 

Layton, currently the city councillor for University-Rosedale, has been in office since 2010. His father, the late Jack Layton, was a Toronto councillor beginning in the 1980s before moving into federal politics and leading the New Democratic Party.

At city hall, the younger Layton was one of council's strongest voices on environmental issues and also championed projects like the Bloor Street bike lanes. 

He's the latest progressive councillor to call it quits in the downtown core. Coun. Joe Cressy left municipal politics earlier this year and Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam made the jump to provincial politics this June. 

Toronto's election is set for October 24.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now