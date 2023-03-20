Employers who withhold workers' passports to face steeper fines under proposed Ontario law
New labour-focused omnibus bill to be tabled by province Monday
Employers who withhold the passports or work permits of foreign nationals could soon face hundreds of thousands of dollars in new penalties under legislation being introduced in Ontario today.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is tabling an omnibus bill today that includes the protections for migrant workers, expanding the reasons military reservists can take job leave, and requiring more washrooms on construction sites as well as some for women only.
Currently, labour inspectors can levy penalties of $250 for each passport or work permit that is withheld, but with the proposed changes, that would rise to $100,000.
As well, if an individual employer is ultimately convicted by the courts of such an offence, they would also be subject to a fine of up to $500,000, up to 12 months in jail or both, while corporations could be fined up to $1 million.
The current fines are $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations.
McNaughton is also proposing to boost the fine for corporations convicted of any offence under the Occupational Health and Safety Act from $1.5 million to $2 million.
