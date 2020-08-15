Groups demonstrate on same city street to express opposing views on midtown shelters

Midtown homeless shelters are the focus of two Toronto rallies on Saturday morning, one by people in support of the temporary housing and the other by people opposed to the sites in their neighbourhood because of safety concerns.

The two groups are facing each other on Mount Pleasant Road, waving placards and chanting at each other.

In a statement released before the dual opposing rallies on Saturday, the city said: "The city has a responsibility to address and respond to safety concerns in any neighbourhood, while also supporting homeless individuals in our city with dignity and care."

To house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has leased three properties, the Roehampton hotel and two adjacent buildings on Broadway Avenue. The site at 55/65 Broadway Ave. is closing at the end of this month.

Our community’s support for our city’s homeless is unwavering. We expect the city & province to provide supports to ensure the safety of shelter clients & the community. Working with the mayor & city staff, I remain focused on a collaborative, effective & compassionate approach. —@JoshMatlow

In one week, a city employee was treated in hospital after being stabbed by a shelter client, a fire broke out, and a shelter client died of an overdose at the Broadway Avenue site.

The city said local residents have shared their concerns with the city and it has taken steps to address community concerns. These steps include the following measures:

Installation of 33 security cameras.

Enhanced 24/7 mobile patrols.

Four security guards at the Roehampton site around the clock.

A community safety team of seven people between the Roehampton and Broadway Avenue sites who are picking up hazards, such as needles and monitoring and addressing inappropriate activity.

Work with Inner City Health Associates to provide clinical health supports, including registered nurses and a physician, a virtual addictions physician clinic and day-time on call support, plus psychiatric clinical

support.

Meetings held regularly with the clients, which include reviewing the Good Neighbours Policy and their responsibilities as residents of the shelter.

Educational signs posted in the building regarding conduct in the neighbourhood.

Regular visits from Toronto police's community response unit.

Tensions have been high in the neighbourhood

Residents have said they fear for their safety, while those living in the buildings say they are being discriminated against.

Melanie Ward, who lives in the neighbourhood, launched a Facebook group recently to discuss issues in the area. Thousands have flocked to the page to detail a litany of concerns, from excess needle waste to public defecation to assaults, break-ins and thefts.

They cite the location of the shelters — two apartment buildings and a nearby hotel — as problematic because they are near schools, daycares and other businesses.

Ward said that she feels scared walking alone at night.

"I moved here in 2005 because it was safe," she said. "I'm a female by myself and don't want to be nervous walking around and looking over my shoulder."

Shelter resident says she feels hurt by backlash

Jen Reece, who lives in one of the repurposed apartment buildings on Broadway Avenue, said she feels hurt by the backlash.

"The vast majority of us are good people, but apparently we are offensive that we even exist," she said. "Oh no, somebody has to see somebody being poor for a minute."

Reece, who said she's been "living rough" for a year and a half, said the apartment has given her a "sense of self," but she's disappointed by the community's reaction.

"I think they feel we don't belong here, we belong downtown with all the soup kitchens."