Shooting outside midtown Toronto bar sends man to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting outside a midtown Toronto bar that left a man in hospital.

In a series of tweets that began just after midnight, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said gunshots were heard near the corner of Marlee and Glencairn avenues.

One male victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say three to four male suspects were seen fleeing the area, but no further details about them have been released.

Douglas-Cook says bullet holes were found in the window of the nearby establishment Happyland Pub & Fast Food.

A call to the business Thursday morning was not answered.