'Like we're living in a nightmare': Midtown Toronto residents fed up with crime, vandalism near shelters

Despite a pledge by the city of Toronto to step up security measures in Midtown where three city-run homeless shelters have opened up, many residents and business owners say they're fed up with what they say has been an increase in crime in the area and remain concerned about safety.

In one week, a city employee was hospitalized after being stabbed by a shelter client, a fire broke out, and a shelter client died of an overdose at 55/65 Broadway Ave. Residents say the problems are now spilling out onto the street with crime, vandalism and break-ins.

"People are getting assaulted. You're being accosted. All the businesses along Mount Pleasant have been broken into — some of them two or three times," said Luci Brown, a nearby resident.

"It just got progressively worse when the Roehampton hotel opened up."

Police and Toronto Fire Services on scene outside 55/65 Broadway avenue on Friday. (Farrah Merali/CBC News)

The city leased the three properties — the Roehampton hotel and two adjacent bulidings on Broadway Ave. — in response to a need to house Toronto's homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next month, the two shelter buildings on Broadway Ave. will be vacated, but the city has signed a two-year lease to keep the Roehampton hotel — something residents say they were never consulted about.

'The shelter cannot stay here'

From graffiti, to public urination and defecation, to robberies, many residents say they've noticed things change since the shelters opened. Brown said her daughter goes to a daycare next to the Roehampton hotel, but said she doesn't feel safe picking her up.

"The daycare had fecal matter human defecation next to the fence where the kids play. There's been needles surrounding the area " said Brown.

"I feel like we're living in a nightmare."

"The community has really been terrorized, to put it simply, with what's transpired here over the last month," said long-time area resident Nick Avramis, who said his family's home backs onto a daycare that was recently robbed.

Nick Avramis has lived in the Midtown neighbourhood his entire life. He said a robbery at a daycare centre near his family's house hit too close to home. (Farrah Merali/CBC News)

"The sentiment right now is as it is now: the shelter cannot stay there."

"We understand there was a crisis — that we had to get our vulnerable people off the street. But a lot of people are questioning how the decision process came to be," said Avramis.

In a news release on Friday, the City of Toronto acknowledged the safety concerns and the process by which the shelters opened.

"While an engagement process for the community in advance is preferred, the rapid nature of the response and critical need to protect people experiencing homelessness – some of the most vulnerable residents in our City – did not allow for it," the statement reads.

"City shelters maintain conduct expectations for all clients. When clients fail to comply with expectations, they face appropriate consequences, including forfeiture of their spot in that location," it added.

But local businesses say they've noticed a change in the neighbourhood in recent months, too. Jessica Burns and her family run The Homeway, a breakfast restaurant on Mt. Pleasant Road. She says the business was broken into recently, and all their electronics and a significant amount of alcohol were stolen.

Jessica Burns operates the Homeway with her family. The breakfast restaurant was broken into recently. (Farrah Merali/CBC)

"We've been here for 72 years. Never had a break in. Never been concerned about a break in. And this has just completely thrown us off guard," said Burns.

"It comes at a really bad time for us as well. Like all businesses who are struggling to stay afloat during [COVID-19], it's the last thing we need."

Back to school worries

With the start of school just weeks away, two Toronto District School Board trustees also say they have serious concerns about the safety of students and staff given there are four pubic schools within a one-kilometre radius of the shelter.

"The location of the Rockhampton shelter is within 20 metres of schools on either side roughly," said Rachel Chernos Lin, TDSB trustee Ward 11 Don Valley West.

"We wouldn't be allowed to put a pot shop in that location."

Several discarded needles and packaging were recently found in the area by a resident. (Community Safety - Midtown/Facebook)

Shelley Laskin, Trustee Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence and Toronto-St. Paul's, said she's received reports from principals at nearby schools of dozens of needles and inappropriate behaviour of people on school grounds.

"Frankly, I would even go so far as to say I want city staff at every school during morning time, during recess, during noon, during after school to make sure that it's not our staff that have to approach people."

While both trustees say they understand the need to house vulnerable people and welcome the city's openness to step up safety protocols in the area, they say they don't understand why the school board wasn't consulted before the city signed two-year lease for the hotel to be a shelter.

Rachel Chernos Lin, TDSB trustee Ward 11 Don Valley West (left) and Shelley Laskin TDSB Trustee Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence and Toronto St. Paul’s outside of Northern Secondary school. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

"It's our responsibility as trustees to provide a safe and secure environment. And so it's important that the city consult us on matters that will have a profound effect on schools," said Chernos Lin.

'A small number of people who are responsible'

In its news release, the city outlined a series of measures it plans to implement to boost safety at the Roehampton including bringing on more health care staff, housing workers and developing a safety plan with nearby schools.

The City of Toronto leased the Roehampton Hotel on Mount Pleasant Road for two years, with an option to extend to a third as a temporary shelter solution. (CBC)

Area councillor Josh Matlow was not available for comment, but in a post in his newsletter he said the community understands the need to provide shelter for vulnerable people. But he said the behaviour affecting neighbourhood is "unacceptable."

"Concerns raised about the recent behavioural impacts on Midtown residents' safety from the new shelters at the Roehampton Hotel and 55-65 Broadway are real and should not simply be dismissed as 'NIMBY'," the statement reads.

Some residents say they believe a solution lies in holding law-breakers accountable but also having better dialogue with the rest of the shelter clients.

"I still think that it's a small number of people who are responsible for this uptick in crimes," said resident Amber Toutant, who has lived in the area for 14 years.

"I think that if we work together as a community, we have an opportunity to make them feel included."

The city is holding an online community town hall on Wednesday, August 19 to discuss the Roehampton hotel.