Male shot multiple times at midtown gas station

A male was shot multiple times in midtown Toronto in the early morning hours on Friday, according to police.

Officers with 53 Division were called to a Petro Canada gas station near Eglinton Avenue W. and Avenue Road shortly after 12:20 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said a vehicle drove into the gas station and a shooter fired at the victim, hitting him multiple times.

The victim was taken to the trauma centre of Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition.

Police were on still on scene before dawn canvassing for witnesses and any security camera video that may have captured the shooting.

No descriptions of a suspect or a suspect vehicle were immediately available.