Comments made by the Ontario Minister of Community Safety and Corrections Michael Tibollo during question period on Wednesday are being slammed as "racist" by Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath and her caucus.

Michael Tibollo — the rookie MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge — said he wore a bulletproof vest while visiting the Jane and Finch area — a predominantly black neighbourhood in northwest Toronto with a history of gang violence. He was responding to a question from NDP MPP Kevin Yarde about carding and whether the PC's plan to re-introduce the controversial practice.

"Personally, I went out to Jane and Finch, put on a bulletproof vest and spent 7 o'clock to 1 o'clock in the morning visiting sites that had previously had bullet-ridden people killed in the middle of the night," said Tibollo in response to the question.

"The police need tools to work with. They're doing an incredible job ensuring that our streets are safe."

Ontario Community Safety Minister Michael Tibollo responded to a question about the controversial practice of carding by talking about his experience on a ride-along in the Jane-Finch neigbourhood (Ontario Legislative Assembly.)

Tibollo — who is also in charge of Ontario's anti-racism directorate — said he visited the area with Premier Doug Ford to understand the ongoing violence in the neighbourhood. He tweeted about the experience on July 7.

Comments 'blatantly racist,' NDP​ says

Outside the chamber, Tilbollo's comments drew criticism from all three opposition parties.

"Having a minister responsible for both the anti-racism secretariat and the community and correctional services is pretty worrisome, especially after we heard the ... blatantly racist comments he made today," said Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath.

"From what we heard today, [Tibollo] has no credibility whatsoever on this file."

"I think it's completely unacceptable for anyone in leadership to stigmatize the community," said Mitzie Hunter, Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood.

Minister Tibollo should issue an apology to the many people who call the Jane and Finch community home," Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said.

Speaking to reporters after question period, Tibollo said he was provided the bulletproof vest by Toronto police. He stood by his remarks and insisted he wasn't singling out a neighbourhood.

I had the opportunity to travel around 31 Division and learn about the great work of our police force. We are committed to work with our Police to ensure safe neighborhoods free of guns and gang violence. Glad to have Premier Ford join me and hear his concerns as well.<a href="https://twitter.com/ONsafety?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONsafety</a> <a href="https://t.co/4fpGUfTdhD">pic.twitter.com/4fpGUfTdhD</a> —@MichaelTibollo

"I think the reason that I said that is that we have to understand that there are situations that are difficult, and it's not right for anyone to have to think about their safety in that regard and have to wear a vest or be concerned about going out," said Tibollo.

"Anti-racism is an issue that this ministry will take seriously,"

Yarde drew on personal experience

Yarde, the NDP MPP for Brampton North, wants Tilbollo to withdraw his comment. He's now filed a notice of dissatisfaction with the remarks.

"Depending on who you're asking and as an African-Canadian, I thought it was a racist comment," said Yarde, who is black.

"It was a surprise to hear comments such as that coming from the minister of community safety and correctional services."

Kevin Yarde, MPP for Brampton North on Minister Tibollo's remarks: "I thought it was a racist comment."

Yarde said he was drawing on his own experience when asking about carding during question period. He said seven years ago, before he was an MPP, he was pulled over in Mississauga.

"I was shocked when it actually happened to me. At first when it did happen, I didn't realize that's what happened. I thought it's important for people to know my story and that I understand where people who've been carded are coming from."

'I don't think he meant it that way,' deputy premier says

Deputy Premier Christine Elliott insisted Tibollo's remark wasn't intended to be racist.

"I don't think he meant in that way. I think he was just expressing his wish to get into communities and understand what residents were going through, said Elliot.

Asked about whether the PC's plan to bring back the practice of carding, Elliot was clear.

"We've talked about giving police the resources that they need in order to deal with gun violence. But bringing back carding is not one of them."