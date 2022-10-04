Michael Thompson says he'll stay in Toronto city council race despite sex assault charges

Michael Thompson says he will continue to run for re-election in his Scarborough ward days after he was charged with sexual assault.

Thompson said on Tuesday he will continue to serve as the councillor for Ward 21, Scarborough Centre and seek re-election in the Oct. 24 municipal election while the case makes its way through the courts.

"I have the utmost faith and confidence in the judicial system," he said in a statement online.

"I take the matter seriously and I am allowing the process to unfold in the courts."

Thompson was charged with two counts of sexual assault late last week in relation to an alleged incident in Muskoka over the summer.

He said while the matter continues in the courts, "I remain dedicated to serving the residents of Scarborough Centre, Ward 21, and I will continue to focus on my re-election campaign."

Allegations 'baseless,' lawyer says

In a news release issued Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said a complaint was made about Thompson, 62, in September. Police declined to give further details about the incident to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

His next court date in Bracebridge, Ont., is set for Nov. 1.

A lawyer acting for Thompson last week called the allegations "baseless" and said that the councillor "asserts his innocence".

Thompson subsequently resigned as chair of Toronto's Economic and Community Development Committee and deputy mayor for the east end of the city.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said at the time he agreed with the decision and that it would not be appropriate for Thompson to continue serving as a deputy mayor or chair of a standing council committee.

Asked Tuesday whether he would support or endorse Thompson, who has been one of his key allies at city hall, Tory would not say.

"He's making his own decisions about what he should do and I don't have any further comment to add," Tory said.

Even if Thompson had decided he would not seek re-election his name would have remained on the ballot. The deadline to withdraw a nomination was 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.