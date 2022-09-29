Toronto Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Toronto Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, according to his lawyer.

Toronto lawyer Calvin Barry, who is representing Thompson, said Thompson surrendered to the Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge, Ont. on Thursday morning and was charged in relation to an alleged incident in July.

Barry said the allegations are "baseless."

"Mr. Thompson asserts his innocence and looks forward to an early exoneration so he can move on with his life. We will defend the baseless allegations," Barry told CBC Toronto.

Thompson, a city councillor for Ward 21, Scarborough Centre, was issued a promise to appear in court. His court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Thompson himself has not responded to a request for comment.