2 wanted in shooting death of 'well-loved' man in Oshawa, police say

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man in Oshawa last March, Durham Regional Police say.

On March 30, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at 245 King St. W. in Oshawa.

Police said the victim, Michael Nigris, 30, who was leaving work from a pawn shop called Cash Connections, was found shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, a stolen black Ford F-150 Raptor believed to be related to the homicide was located on Dundee Avenue in Oshawa, but no suspect was located, police said.

Police say Michael Nigris was 'a hard-working, well-loved man' by his family, friends and coworkers. (Durham Regional Police Service)

At a news conference on Wednesday, police said the investigation led officers to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street in Toronto.

"After weeks of canvassing and the collection of hundreds of hours of video surveillance, investigators have been able to locate two individuals that we believe were involved in the murder of Michael Nigris," Det. Sgt. Brad Corner said.

"These two individuals are related to the stolen black Ford Raptor prior to the murder."

Police said one suspect — a male was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt with a large Puma emblem on the front, black Puma-brand jogging pants, black Air Force 1 running shoes and a black surgical mask.

"We believe this male is a suspect who shot Michael Nigris," Corner said.

The second suspect, a male with short twist-style hair, was wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with the word 'champion' in white lettering across the chest, black pants and black running shoes.

'A hard-working, well-loved man'

Corner said Nigris was "a hard-working, well-loved man" by his family, friends and coworkers.

"The investigation to date has not found anything in Michael Nigris's personal or professional life that would lead investigators to believe he would be targeted in the attack," he said.

Following months of extensive investigation, Corner said police still do not have a motive for Nigris's death.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or with video footage or new information to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.