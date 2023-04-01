Michael Mantha removed from Ontario NDP caucus amid workplace investigation

The leader of Ontario's new democrats says she's removed long-time party member Michael Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

Marit Stiles announced the move in a release issued Saturday, but said she could not share further details in order to protect the privacy of the complainant.

"I have removed Michael Mantha from the Ontario NDP caucus while an independent third party investigation into alleged workplace misconduct takes place," Stiles said.

"I take my responsibility to create a safe workplace seriously."

Mantha has served as an NDP MPP since first being elected in 2011 to represent the northern Ontario riding of Algoma Manitoulin.

He most recently served as the party's mining and natural resources critic until March 29, when his critic portfolio was reduced to mining alone, a position he no longer holds with his departure from the caucus.

More to come.