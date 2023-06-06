Nearby residents notified of evacuations amid gas leak at Michael Garron Hospital

Residents in the area surrounding Michael Garron Hospital are being evacuated due to a gas leak, Toronto Police said on Tuesday.

According to Toronto Fire Services, construction workers may have hit a gas line near the entrance of the hospital's emergency department around 9:36 a.m.

Hospital spokesperson Regan Lalonde said in an e-mail to CBC News that the hospital is aware of the natural gas leak on the exterior of its campus and is actively working with police and fire crews to address the issue.

"At this time, some patient care may be delayed. Patients who are impacted will be notified by their care teams as soon as possible," said Lalonde.

The hospital is also working with Toronto Fire to identify areas on the hospital campus where staff and patients need to be temporarily relocated on site.

Firefighters move in to spray near Michael Garron Hospital's emergency entrance on Tuesday. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Toronto Fire Services said crews are taking gas readings in and around the hospital building to make sure it's safe, and are awaiting workers from Enbridge to fix the leak.

No injuries have been reported.

The Toronto District School Board said in a statement that a number of schools in the area have sheltered in place due to the nearby leak.

"At this time, no evacuations are being required and schools will continue to take direction from Toronto Fire and Police," the board said.

According to police, the East Tork Civic Centre have evacuated and TTC buses have been made available for displaced residents.

Police also continue to block off traffic in the area.