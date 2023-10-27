'Code grey': Michael Garron Hospital investigates data security breach

A Toronto hospital says it is actively investigating a "data security incident" it was made aware of earlier this week.

However, in a news release Thursday, Michael Garron Hospital says there are no "known impacts" to clinical applications or patient care services.

"We are actively investigating and assessing the impact of the incident with the support of third-party experts," the release reads.

The hospital says it has initiated a "code grey," which is generally used when there is a loss of key infrastructure at a hospital facility, to "facilitate the coordination of resources and business continuity.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our teams are in the process of planning and implementing additional proactive measures to safeguard our data and information systems while the investigation is underway."

The announcement comes as five southwestern Ontario hospitals grapple with a cyberattack that has caused delays and procedure cancellations.