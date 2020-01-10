Toronto city councillor Michael Ford says he has recovered from COVID-19 and is feeling much better.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ford said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after he went into isolation for 14 days. Ford represents represents Ward 1, Etobicoke North, and is the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Michael Ford thanked Toronto Public Health for the "extraordinary care" it provided to him in the last two weeks. He is the first Toronto councillor to state publicly that he had contracted the disease.

"Today, my 2 week isolation period with Covid-19 has officially come to an end. I am feeling much better & have tested negative for the virus," Ford said in a tweet on Sunday.

"Today, my 2 week isolation period with Covid-19 has officially come to an end. I am feeling much better & have tested negative for the virus."

"Fantastic!" Coun. Joe Cressy said in a tweet on Sunday, in response to the news of Ford's recovery. Cressy represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York.

Ford tested positive in early June

On June 9, Ford confirmed in a statement that he had tested positive for the virus. At the time, the premier's office said Doug Ford had not had any contact with his nephew for the previous two weeks.

Two days later, on June 11, Michael Ford's office said he had been hospitalized for additional testing. Nicolas Di Marco, a spokesperson for Ford, said Ford had been experiencing symptoms "consistent with COVID-19."

Then, on June 12, Ford confirmed he had been discharged from Humber River Hospital and he thanked the staff there for their care.

"I have always admired our frontline health care workers, but now even more than ever after this first-hand experience. You are true heroes and I thank you," Ford wrote.

"Thank you for your kind words, everyone - Michael."

Meanwhile, Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott were tested for COVID-19 on June 10 following the news that Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce had come into contact with someone who was confirmed to have the virus.

Lecce tested negative for COVID-19, but went into isolation for two weeks.

On June 11, the premier's office confirmed that the premier and the health minister had tested negative as well.

Coun. Josh Matlow also went into isolation for 2 weeks

In March, Coun. Josh Matlow went into isolation for two weeks after he found out he had come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Matlow represents Ward 12, Toronto-St. Paul's.

In an interview with CBC Toronto, Matlow said he spent the period of isolation in his basement.

The pandemic continues in Toronto, but the city has said it is making progress in its fight against COVID-19, with the number of new daily cases and hospitalizations beginning to decline.

The city reported on Sunday that a total of 11,817 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Toronto as of Saturday at 3 p.m.

A total of 1,039 people have died of COVID-19. There are 251 people in hospital, with 59 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators.

Toronto has had a cumulative total of 13,856 cases of the novel coronavirus.