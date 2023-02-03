Man wanted for manslaughter in death of CBC Radio producer Michael Finlay

Police have identified a man wanted in connection with the death of longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay, who died after an alleged random assault in Toronto's east end in January.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, police said a warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Toronto man Robert Robin Cropearedwolf. He is wanted for manslaughter.

Finlay died Tuesday from medical complications following a random assault in Toronto's east end on the afternoon of Jan. 24. He was allegedly assaulted by a stranger as he walked along Danforth Avenue in the area of Jones Avenue, police say.

Police said in a news release that Finlay fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries as a result, and the suspect took off from the scene.

Investigators released a photo of Cropearedwolf Friday.

Toronto police say Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43, is wanted for manslaughter in connection with Finlay's death. (Toronto Police Service)

In an email this week to CBC staff, Cathy Perry, executive director of newsgathering and operations, said Finlay will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller, documentary maker and editor.

Finlay travelled the world to produce radio documentaries for a number of programs, including Sunday Morning.

"If you worked on a documentary with Michael, you were experiencing the pinnacle of the craft," Perry's email said.