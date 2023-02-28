Man arrested in death of longtime CBC News producer Michael Finlay

A Toronto man has been charged with manslaughter in the alleged random assault of longtime CBC News producer Michael Finlay.

Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, Toronto police said in a news release.

Police previously said Finlay, 73, was walking along Danforth Avenue in the area of Jones Avenue on Jan. 24 when Cropearedwolf approached and allegedly assaulted him.

Finlay fell to the ground and died in hospital a week later, after which the homicide unit took over the investigation.

Earlier this month Toronto police Det. Jason Hillier said police had no indication Cropearedwolf and Finlay knew one another, calling the incident "a chance encounter."

Hillier added Finlay was conscious when he was taken to hospital and that police spoke to him after the alleged assault.

Police say the accused appeared in court Tuesday.