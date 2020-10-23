Police searching for man they call 'violent and dangerous' released from holding facility in error

Toronto Police are calling for the public's help in locating a Toronto man facing multiple weapons charges who was released from a holding facility in error on Thursday.

Michael Behrane, 24, faces several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a loaded restricted firearm, police said in a news release Thursday.

Behrane had appeared in court back on July 16 to answer to criminal charges. Police say those counts were stayed in court, but he was remanded in custody to answer to other unrelated charges, and he was released in error.

Police believe Behrane to be "violent and dangerous."

Police are asking anyone who sees Behrane not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.