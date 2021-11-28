Contract Metrolinx worker killed east of Toronto during GO Transit construction

Police and the operator of a prominent regional commuter service say a worker was killed east of Toronto after being pinned under a rail car on Saturday evening.

Durham Regional Police say a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Pickering, Ont.

He was part of a team that was conducting construction and maintenance work on behalf of Go-Transit operator Metrolinx at the 117-year-old Rouge Hill bridge.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident east of the Rouge Hill GO station.

"This is absolutely devastating news, our first priority is of course the safety of everyone that works on the railroad, and we are very thankful to all the first responders for their quick and diligent work at the scene," said Metrolinx spokesman Matt Llewellyn.

Lakeshore East GO train service was suspended over the weekend while the repair work was being conducted.

Llewellyn said service in the area will be disrupted on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly beyond, as the investigation continues.

A blended service of bus and trains will likely be used along the Lakeshore East line, with details available later Sunday.

"The real message to our customers is please plan ahead," he said.

Metrolinx staff will be on hand at train stations to assist commuters.

"But it's going to be a modified service and it will take customers a little longer to get where they're going."

