Union for GO bus drivers votes in favour of Oct. 31 strike deadline
ATU Local 1587 represents 2,200 workers, including all GO bus drivers and station attendants
The union representing Metrolinx's GO Transit bus drivers and other workers says its members have voted in favour of an Oct. 31 strike deadline if a deal isn't reached with their employer.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says its 2,200 members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike at the end of the month "if necessary."
ATU Local 1587 represents all GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office professionals.
President Rob Cormier says the union's key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.
It says negotiations with Metrolinx began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1.
Metrolinx was not immediately available for comment, however the company posted on its GO Transit Twitter that it continues to negotiate with the union and remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?