Metrolinx, TTC criticized for New Year's Eve crowd management at Union Station

Some people are criticizing Metrolinx and the TTC for mismanaging the crowds jamming up Union Station and subway platforms on New Year's Eve.

Photos on social media show hundreds of people packed into Bay Concourse at Union Station and others show passengers crushed together attempting to enter a subway car.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., which the TTC characterized as the busiest time of the night, a spokesperson told CBC Toronto there was a fight on a train that had to be taken out of service, resulting in a 10-minute delay.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx said the videos and photos posted to social media were taking during a peak period — free service is offered New Year's Eve — when volumes are typically higher for people waiting for transit.

"Significant planning and preparation is done for major events like New Year's Eve to accommodate the expected increased customer volumes at these times," Metrolinx said in an emailed statement.

"Volumes in our concourses are also directly impacted by TTC service changes as additional people waiting for the subway creates a backlog in the Bay concourse," it said.