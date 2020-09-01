Metrolinx warns of 'alarming' increase in trespassing on tracks for photos

Metrolinx is warning of an "alarming" increase in trespassing incidents around the company's rail corridors this summer, which in many cases have involved young people.

According to a news release the transit agency issued Tuesday, there was a near miss on the train tracks in Niagara Falls involving a family with two young children last weekend.

Then last week, a young man was spotted hopping onto the tracks at Bloor GO Station trying to catch a train, the news release reads.

Two weeks ago, a Peel Police officer in the area of Lisgar GO Station in Mississauga saw two young women lying across the train tracks — apparently while taking photos for social media, Metrolinx says.

"There is nothing harder on a family, or our staff, then hearing the news about a preventable tragedy that's happened along our tracks," said Insp. Steve Weir, manager of GO Transit's Safety Operations, in a post on the agency's website.

"Worst of all, when it involves the family of a young person."

Metrolinx also says it has seen a significant increase in trespassing incidents around rail bridges.

At one location in Mississauga (which the agency says it is not naming as to not encourage copycat behaviour) special constables have been called in more than 40 times for people jumping off the bridge into a river below.

Those officers have given over 100 warnings and laid 15 charges, Metrolinx says.

The maximum fine for incidents like these is $5,000.

"We understand people are staying close to home this summer and looking for things to do, but leaping off a rail bridge is not just illegal, it's also incredibly dangerous," Transit Safety St. Sgt. Sue Milos said in a post on Metrolinx's website.

"High speed trains are moving through this area all the time," Milos said. "Some people think they've checked our GO timetables so it's fine, but the reality is there's a lot of train traffic that isn't publicly posted."