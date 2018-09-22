GO Transit holds its biggest-ever mass casuality train derailment simulation in Etobicoke

Some 150 emergency personnel were called to a GO train crash on Saturday, but luckily for those on board, it was only a simulated derailment intended to help first responders prepare for the real thing.

The regional transit agency Metrolinx held it's annual safety exercise at the Old Mimico South rail yard this morning. It was the largest such simulation ever conducted by Metrolinx, said president and CEO Phil Verster.

"Because safety is the ultimate responsibility and one of our biggest commitments to our travelling public, it is exceedingly important that we prepare ourselves for what the worst case scenario can be," he said.

In this particular scenario, a pick-up truck failed to stop at a railway crossing, smashing into a GO train with 150 passengers on board. The collision caused the train to derail, killing multiple people and injuring countless others.

The passengers were hired actors, drawn mainly from local colleges, Verster said.

Personnel from Metrolinx and eight other agencies responded the mock mass-casualty crash. It is the same coalition that would be involved in handling a real-life scenario.

The agencies included:

Toronto Police Service.

Toronto Fire Services.

Toronto Paramedic Services.

City of Toronto's Office of Emergency Management.

The Salvation Army.

St. John Ambulance.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Peel Regional Police.

Some of the actors were given their own, separate story lines that were meant to keep emergency responders on their toes and force them to adapt to changing circumstances on the fly.

"What you do is, you inject some stress, some reality," said Steve Harvey, inspector of emergency management at Metrolinx.

"We're testing our responses and how we interact with our emergency responders."

The field exercise took thousands of people several months to plan, according to Vester, because "this is the type of realism" is necessary to make it a worthwhile endeavour.

Some of the passengers were given their own unique storylines that forced emergency personnel to respond quickly and decisively. (James Morrison-Collalto)

"Desktop exercises cannot replace the reality of on-the-ground, real simulations where the co-ordination between different emergency responses entities is actually tested, and the command and control structure is tested," he explained.

The full stimulation lasted about five-and-a-half hours. It comes as Metrolinx prepares for national rail safety week, which begins on Monday.

According to a news release from Metrolinx, there are currently 185 public crossings and 51 private crossings that intersect GO train lines. There have been 21 incidents — four deaths and three serious injuries — at all rail crossings province-wide this year.