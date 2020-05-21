Metrolinx shortening most trains on Lakeshore lines but adding more trips

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx says it is shortening the length of most GO trains on the Lakeshore east and west lines, moving from 12 coaches down to six — but it is also adding more train trips to allow for more frequent service.

In a notice posted on its website, the agency said this is being done to "make better use of our resources while ridership is low.

"You may need to adjust where you wait on the platform depending on your station," the post says.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn said the agency is not shortening rush hour trains for the morning and afternoon commutes, which will remain at 12 coaches.

Llewellyn also said there will be more frequent train trips on the Lakeshore East line, moving to half-hour service at some points.

"That's where we've seen the most customer growth," he said.

"We are closely monitoring all of the ridership on board ... the goal of this is to give customers more options and mitigate concerns about crowding."

As the province continues to reopen, Llewellyn said, GO Transit can add cars back to its trains. Riders could see slight changes to train times and platform changes, he added, so people should check online and on screens at stations.

Metrolinx announced last month that its ridership had dropped 90 per cent as people stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Llewellyn said the agency has stepped up deep cleaning at its stations, with "high touch points" being cleaned multiple times a day. Hand sanitizer is also being provided, he said, and screens are being added between employees and the public.

"The top priority is the health and safety of all of our customers and staff," he said.