Ban on off-duty cannabis use for Metrolinx workers 'extremely disappointing,' union says

A new rule prohibiting some Metrolinx employees from using cannabis while off-duty is drawing criticism from the union representing those workers.

"This Metrolinx action shows a profound lack of respect for the men and women who work for it and who devote their working lives to the safety of the public," read a statement sent out by the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1587.

This week, Metrolinx updated its 'Fit for Duty' policy to ban cannabis use by employees in "safety sensitive positions." The prohibition applies to those workers whether they are on or off-duty, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said in an email statement.

"Recognizing the safety-sensitive nature of Metrolinx's operations and workplace, the Fit for Duty policy establishes Metrolinx's requirements, expectations, and obligations in respect of employee fitness for duty," the statement read.

'What will be next, a ban on off-duty alcohol use?'

Chris Broeze, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1587 said in her statement that it is "extremely disappointing to watch Metrolinx focus on the private lives of members when they are off-duty."

"Banning responsible marijuana use off-duty does nothing to improve safety. What will be next, a ban on off-duty alcohol use?"

Recreational cannabis use has been legal since Oct. 17, 2018, and the union points out in their statement that there have been "zero incidents" involving cannabis and safety among its members.

"It appears Metrolinx is trying to force a flawed solution where there is no problem," Broeze said.