Metrolinx's new pedestrian bridge will span 40 metres over Bay Street

Crews spent the Labour Day long weekend installing a new pedestrian bridge that will span nearly 40 metres over Bay Street and connect Scotiabank Arena to a critical transit hub currently under construction.

The elevated, steel-frame bridge is being lifted into place in two phases over two weekends. The first phase of construction began in the early morning hours on Saturday and will continue until Monday morning.

Bay Street is closed to vehicle and foot traffic, from Front Street to Lake Shore Boulevard, to allow crews space to work, although GO buses are able to get through. The same stretch of Bay Street will be closed to the public again next weekend for finishing touches.

The temporary closures are "short term-pain for long-term gain," Metrolinx says in a post published online.

The glass-enclosed pedestrian bridge will eventually allow GO riders to cross the busy downtown street and enter directly onto the second floor of the new Union Station Bus Terminal once it is completed, Metrolinx said.

A reminder to pedestrians & bicyclists to please obey closure signs & duty cops on Bay St between Front & Lake Shore. Installing a huge pedestrian bridge across Bay continues today & it’s not safe to be near work zone. <a href="https://t.co/2fUCtdL27K">https://t.co/2fUCtdL27K</a> <a href="https://t.co/n9lFFQpz9C">pic.twitter.com/n9lFFQpz9C</a> —@AMAwithAMA

The bus terminal, located on the northeast corner of the 2.9 million-square-foot CIBC Square at 81 Bay Street, will have 14 bus bays. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

"The installation of the glass structure over Bay Street is a sign from above that Toronto is getting closer to a new and improved transit hub," the blog post reads.

The new terminal will provide improved access to the Gardiner Expressway, Lake Shore Boulevard and Union Station, as well easier connections to the TTC and UP Express, the provincial transit agency says.