Metrolinx faces 2nd court delay in bid to cut down Osgoode Hall trees

One day after an Ontario Superior Court Justice ruled Metrolinx could move ahead with plans to cut down trees at Osgoode Hall, the transit agency is facing yet another delay.

Tree cutting was ordered paused again on Saturday by the Ontario Court of Appeal pending a Tuesday hearing initiated by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI), according to a Metrolinx spokesperson.

Work originally began removing the trees on Feb. 4, however Metrolinx soon paused work pending a Feb. 5 court hearing initiated by the Law Society of Ontario — which was then granted a temporary injunction until Feb. 10.

On Feb. 10, Justices Charles Hackland dismissed a motion for a further inunction, and so tree removal began anew on Feb. 11. Then, it paused once more.

Metrolinx says HDI is appealing Hackland's decision to dismiss its own injunction request, separate from the Law Society. A spokesperson from HDI has not yet returned a request for comment.

A sign is pictured near Osgoode Hall as Metrolinx begins the removal of centuries-old trees early Saturday morning. (CBC)

However, in an email Saturday, the Build Ontario Line Different (BOLD) Coalition, said the HDI injunction pertains to concerns that "Indigenous rights holders have not been meaningfully consulted."

"The choice for Metrolinx is clearcut," Liz Driver, BOLD's interim chair, said via email. "Engage in real consultation and change your tactics or expect more delays as the people of Toronto and all those impacted by the project fight you at every stop."

In numerous statements, Metrolinx has repeated that it has been engaging with communities on this project for over two years.

"This is yet another delay as we work to build the transit system Ontarians need and deserve," said a spokesperson.