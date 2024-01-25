Metrolinx needs to communicate better about Ontario Line construction, councillors say

Metrolinx is making progress on supporting business and communities that will be impacted by construction of the Ontario Line subway but needs to do more to satisfy the city, Toronto councillors say.

Coun. Ausma Malik, who represents Spadina-Fort York, said the city's expectations are being taken seriously but the provincial transit agency needs to provide comprehensive timelines and clearer communication about construction. It also needs to formalize its plans on how it will support local businesses and communities as it builds the transit line.

"We're going to make sure that Metrolinx is accountable to what our community, our residents and our local businesses need," Malik said on Wednesday.

The Ontario line, a 15.6-kilometre subway route with 15 stops, is slated to run from Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre. Construction began in December 2021 and is expected to be completed by 2031.

Asked if it's on schedule to meet that targeted completion date, Metrolinx didn't answer directly but said it will continue to communicate openly with local communities as work continues.

Metrolinx to launch funding program for BIAs

The Toronto and East York Community Council, which includes Malik, discussed a city staff report on the line at its Wednesday meeting. The report was a first quarter update.

The report says Metrolinx plans to provide $10,000 annually to each Business Improvement Area on the Ontario Line route to support marketing initiatives during construction. It's also forums to engage communities where it will provide project details, share updates on construction activities, address concerns and allow the public to provide input.

It also says Metrolinx is expected to launch an annual funding program for BIAs by March 31 and that the money will be provided while the transit line is being built.

"Metrolinx has begun to implement marketing activities, improving signage, ensuring access to businesses and conducting regular site inspections," the report says. The agency has also developed requirements with contractors working on the line to "keep the construction working areas and vicinity clean, and to always maintain door access to businesses."

Walied Khogali Ali, co-chair of the BOLD Community Coalition, told the meeting that the coalition is concerned about the Ontario Line's impact on parkland and it would like to see more details on Metrolinx's plan for the development of public spaces once the line is built.

For example, he said it would like Metrolinx to focus on "meaningful outcomes," such as enhancing the Queen Street and University Avenue intersection.

BOLD, which stands for Build Ontario Line Differently, has talked to Metrolinx officials and explained how the line will impact communities through regular meetings, he said.



"We can't do this work if we don't trust each other and work with integrity. We care about the same things," he said.

'How will this look when it's over?' councillor asks

Coun. Paula Fletcher, who represents Ward 14, Toronto-Danforth, said the Pape and Danforth intersection will a "difficult intersection in general" as work continues in the area. She's said she's concerned about people losing their homes in an area north of Gerrard Street East, adding one rooming house has already been emptied already due to construction.

Fletcher also expressed concerns about trees that will be removed from the Don Valley as a new bridge is built over the Lower Don River and the existing rail bridge and as GO Train tracks in the area are modified to accommodate the line.

"I think we need to pull back and look and say: 'How will this look when it's over? How can we make this better for the communities?' And yes, we all agree we're building much needed transit, but we're not building it in a greenfield or a brownfield, we are building it under homes and in very dense neighbourhoods."

According to the report, Metrolinx and its contractor will begin to clear trees in the Don Valley this month to prepare for the construction of an elevated guideway and bridge.

The report also says Metrolinx recognizes the importance of providing employment opportunities for equity-deserving groups. To that end, Metrolinx, along with Connect 6ix, a consortium of companies involved in building the Ontario Line, held a job fair in Thorncliffe Park on Wednesday to promote Ontario Line employment opportunities.

In addition, the transit agency is working to track and report on employment targets for historically disadvantaged and equity deserving groups, Indigenous and Black communities, the report says.

"Overall, Metrolinx has indicated that it is in agreement with city council's recommendations to keep communities informed during construction of the Ontario Line," the report reads.

Malik told the meeting that Toronto deserves much needed transit, but that it must be built well. She said council's recommendations have become a "vital part" of the construction process.

"We are working together, we are seeing results and we are ensuring the Ontario Line is not just built on time, but that it is built right. And there is always room for improvement."