Ford government to explore selling naming rights at Metrolinx stations
Metrolinx operates 67 stations as part of the GO network
The Ford government will consider selling naming rights to train stations, parking lots and waiting areas operated by Metrolinx.
The move is intended to create a new source of non-tax revenue for the Ontario government.
"We're keeping more money in people's pockets by seeking innovative private sector partnerships in an effort to keep fare costs low," said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in a statement.
"We're sending the message that Ontario is open for business."
The Progressive Conservatives say they will release an expression of interest today in order to gauge interest in the idea.
Metrolinx, Ontario's transit agency, operates the GO network, UP Express and the Presto card system.
There are 67 stations on the GO network.
The TTC previously explored selling naming rights to stations in 2011, however the transit service ultimately did not move ahead with the plan.
