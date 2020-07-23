Metrolinx responds to criticism over selling land expected for Jane Finch community hub

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx says it is committed to getting a community centre built in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood after coming under fire for apparently reneging on a promise to donate the land for the project — and sell it at market value instead.

News of the decision to sell the land in the Finch Avenue West and Yorkgate Boulevard area drew sharp criticism among members of the community.

The reaction followed a letter penned by Toronto city councillor Anthony Perruzza to the agency calling the move an "abrupt reversal" that would "dash the hope of any future community hub."

To dismantle <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/anti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#anti</a>-black racism embedded in Toronto's transit we must hold <a href="https://twitter.com/Metrolinx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Metrolinx</a> accountable for denying rapid transit to Black Torontonians and support tomorrow's motion to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefundThePolice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefundThePolice</a>.<br>Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/mapTOdotca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mapTOdotca</a> for creating this map for us.<br>Please retweeet and share. <a href="https://t.co/6YBlN5o5AL">pic.twitter.com/6YBlN5o5AL</a> —@JamaalMyers5 I need to explain why this <a href="https://twitter.com/Metrolinx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Metrolinx</a> blow is so heartbreaking. For years, the Jane Finch community wanted a central community hub space to unite our youth. Why? Because there are small spaces in different sections of the area, that are considered separate "turfs". —@TiffanyFordTO

In a statement Thursday, Metrolinx said it is "100% committed to getting this community hub built in partnership with the Community Action Planning Group (CAPG) and the City of Toronto. We recognize the importance of this project to the Jane Finch neighbourhood."

The agency added it has been working with the city for several months to explore "a variety of innovative options" to find the best solution to support the community hub.

The area where the land sits will eventually be served by the Finch West LRT line, which is now under construction. The city has long viewed the area as a priority neighbourhood badly in need of investment.

Perruzza said in his letter he was recently told by Metrolinx officials that "the matter of turning the property over to the City/community was in its final stages" but that an email from agency staff dated July 14 said that it would "put the land to market when it was no longer needed for the project after 2023."

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins told CBC News on Tuesday that the agency is responsible for following processes and is therefore is unable to donate the land or sell it at less than its market price.

"It sounded like it was an understanding that the city and the community organization had that we were either going to give them the land or give it to them at a reduced price, or something like that," she said.