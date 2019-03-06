Metrolinx building new GO station, called Highway 27-Woodbine, in Etobicoke

Metrolinx will build a new GO Transit station next to Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, the regional transit authority and province announced Wednesday.

The new station will be constructed just west of Highway 27, about two kilometres north of Dixon Road. Given its location, the stop will be called Highway 27-Woodbine. Woodbine Entertainment Group, the corporation that owns and operates the racetrack, will also be on a partner on the project.

Details of the station were revealed by Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek and Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster at a news conference at the racetrack.

The planned work is part of a years-long GO service expansion that will also see Etobicoke North station, located just a few kilometres to the east, torn down. According to Metrolinx, some 625 GO riders consider Etobicoke North their "home station." Of those, about 71 per cent drive to the station and park.

The new Highway 27-Woodbine station is expected to accommodate those customers, as well as new ridership generated from a planned "entertainment complex" on the Woodbine Racetrack grounds that will include a bigger casino, retail spaces, a concert venue, restaurants, office space and two hotels.

According to a report published by Metrolinx in November 2018, the station will have 790 parking spots, a pick-up and drop-off lot with space for 45 vehicles and a bus loop with enough space for four buses.

"Given the low densities of the surrounding area and the predominantly industrial land uses, it has been assumed that the majority of station users will arrive either by car or by transfers from other public transit routes," the Metrolinx report said.

Metrolinx notes that Humber College, University of Guelph at Humber and Etobicoke General Hospital are all within a 3.3-kilometres radius of the site of the new station.

Metrolinx also says that the station could be used to connect "several existing and proposed rapid transit services, including the UP Express and a potential future Finch West LRT extension."

The project is expected to cost between $95 and $120-million to build.