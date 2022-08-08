Metrolinx warns riders to expect cancellations in next 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Commuters should expect cancellations on GO and UP Express trains over the next two weeks as Metrolinx experiences staff shortages due to illness, the Crown agency says.

The transit agency's spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the staffing shortages it is experiencing are due to COVID-19.

"Obviously with those we don't have much notice and we have to adapt," Aikins told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Monday.

"We're doing our very very best to give our customers as much notice as possible and make it as painless as possible by spreading out the cancellations."

Aikins said Metrolinx is also hiring new staff amid the labour shortage it is experiencing.

"Always check ahead, plan ahead, give yourself extra time," she said.

We are sorry to advise that due to staff illnesses we will need to cancel some trips this week. Please check the Service Alerts page before travelling, <a href="https://t.co/gVBd9UIinT">https://t.co/gVBd9UIinT</a>. Always check the departure boards at your station before boarding. —@UPexpress

"Please check the Service Updates page before travelling, check the departure boards at your station, or follow our GO bus and train line Twitter handles for the status of your trip."

A full list of service disruptions affecting GO buses and trains can be found here.