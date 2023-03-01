Metrolinx abandons plans for GO Transit railyard in Don Valley

Metrolinx says it is abandoning plans for a GO Transit railyard in the Don Valley in favour of a new site in a light industrial area in North York.

In a statement on its website on Wednesday, the provincial transit agency said the new proposed location is on the Richmond Hill GO Line, near York Mills Road and Leslie Street. The previous proposed site was along the old rail line that lies next to the Don Valley Parkway and underneath the Prince Edward Viaduct, which connects Bloor Street to Danforth Avenue.

Metrolinx, which is responsible for regional transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, said the new proposed location is close enough to Union Station for its requirements and large enough to contain the facility.

The agency said the new proposed site also meets Toronto and Region Conservation Authority flood requirements and has fewer community and environmental impacts than the previously proposed site.

Metrolinx said it will no longer pursue planning and design work for the Don Valley site. Community members were opposed to the original site for the layover facility because of concerns that it would damage an environmentally sensitive section of the valley. The decision follows a protest and a petition against the proposal.

The provincial agency said it will continue to consult Indigenous groups and interested parties about the work needed to design and operate the site.

"Metrolinx is committed to working closely with Indigenous Nations with established and credibly asserted Aboriginal and treaty rights asserted, the City of Toronto and the TRCA to engage on the new identified location and reduce any potential impacts," the provincial agency said in the statement.

The agency, however, said it will use what is called the Rosedale Siding, between Bayview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, on the west side of the Don Valley to store GO trains during the day temporarily.

Trains will be stored there for about two hours in the morning and about two hours in the afternoon, Metrolinx said.

The agency said use of the Rosedale Siding will enable it to increase rail service while it designs and constructs the new layover facility.