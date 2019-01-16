Metrolinx derails plan to close Bathurst at Eglinton after community outrage

Metrolinx is backpedalling on plans to close a portion of Bathurst Street near Eglinton Avenue West for seven months after people in the area expressed their opposition to the idea.

The transit agency released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing the change in plans.

"Metrolinx and Crosslinx recognize the concerns of the community and the local councillors, and have decided not to pursue the proposal to close Bathurst Street one block north of Eglinton Avenue West," the statement reads.

"The permit application to the City of Toronto for this work has been withdrawn."

The plan was to close Bathurst Street to speed up the construction of the Forest Hill station on the already late Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The Eglinton Crosstown line was originally set to open in 2020 but it's now scheduled to be operational in 2021. It will include up to 25 stations and link to 54 local bus routes, three TTC interchange subway stations and GO Transit.

The statement was released hours before a community town hall to discuss the issue was set to begin.

A roomful of community members showed up at a previous meeting on Dec. 11 to complain about the sudden announcement.

Dane Vragas, a local resident who said he learned about the plans from a pamphlet delivered to his door, was upset at what he believed was a lack of consultation with the community.

"It basically said this is what we're doing and that's all there is to it," he complained at the time.

Metrolinx has told the city that they are now pulling their application to close Bathurst Street for 7 months. It will not happen. However, tonight‘s meeting is still on tonight 7PM at Beth Tzedec. —@JoshMatlow Councillors Josh Matlow and Mike Colle led the charge against the plan.

"We acknowledge we could have done a better job engaging the community and the councillors," Wednesday's Metrolinx statement said.