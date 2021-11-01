Metrolinx suspends unvaccinated employees, resulting in bus trip cancellations

Metrolinx has suspended a number of employees who aren't fully vaccinated, and now say the resulting staff shortage has forced the cancellation of a number of GO bus trips.

Customers are being urged to check their schedules all week or sign up for GO alerts.

The transit agency says a "limited number" of bus trips will be cancelled, but didn't list which ones. It also said some "intermittent train trips" could be cancelled.

The organization said about 2-3 per cent of its 4,600 employees still aren't fully vaccinated. Those who aren't vaccinated have been placed on unpaid leave.

Last week, the Toronto Transit Commission announced it was going to reduce the service on some routes as well due to a worker shortage caused by its vaccine mandate.