Still no opening date for beleaguered Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Months after its last update, Metrolinx still has no timeframe for when the interminably delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT might open.

In an update from CEO Phil Verster posted online Thursday, the provincial transit agency said it will announce an opening date for the project three months before opening day.

"We are not there yet. We are making sure everything is built right and operates correctly and safely," the statement reads.

"Our contractor, CTS, is finding issues that must be fixed before we can open the Eglinton Crosstown for safe and reliable passenger services."

Work began on the Crosstown in 2011 and Metrolinx previously announced completion dates of 2020 and 2021.