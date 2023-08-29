Court restricts union pickets at Metro warehouses, grocer says deliveries to resume

Metro has been granted a temporary injunction to restrict pickets by its striking workers at distribution warehouses in Toronto.

The Montreal-based grocer says deliveries will resume and stores will be resupplied as soon as possible.

Metro announced it was seeking an injunction against Unifor and the workers on Friday, the third day of picketing at its distribution warehouses that prevented deliveries of fresh products to its stores provincewide.

More than 3,700 workers at 27 Metro stores in the Greater Toronto Area have been on strike since July 29 after rejecting their first tentative agreement.

The order restricts the pickets from unlawfully blocking or delaying access to multiple Metro distribution centres and corporate offices, but allows them to delay delivery vehicles for up to five minutes.

Metro has been calling on the union to come back to the bargaining table, but Unifor says it's waiting for a better wage offer.