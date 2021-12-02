It's a holiday party on Metro Morning for Sounds of the Season

It's Sounds of the Season morning at CBC Toronto, as Metro Morning hosts a holiday special in front of a live studio audience at the Glenn Gould Studio.

The annual festive fundraiser, which runs all month, is in support of local food banks.

The annual festive fundraiser, which runs all month, is in support of local food banks.

Metro Morning's Ismaila Alfa will host Friday morning's show, which begins dark and early at 5:30 a.m. ET. There will be music from Aqyila, TRP.P, Chad Price, and the Strumbellas (Oh, and you might even hear the Canadian voice of Bugs Bunny).

You'll also hear from those working to keep food on the table for vulnerable Torontonians, and those who have found themselves seeking support at food banks.

More people across the city — and actually all across Ontario — are turning to food banks this year.

"People are doing their very best, but it's virtually impossible to afford everything, and so people are having to turn to food banks for help," Feed Ontario's Carolyn Stewart recently told CBC News.

"And as much as food banks are the first people to say they wish we didn't have to exist and we would gladly close our doors if the need was not there, the need just continues to grow," she said.

If you want to donate food or money to the cause you can find more information about that here. You'll also find out about the various prizes you can try to win during the month-long fundraising campaign.

So far, generous Torontonians have already donated more than $60,000.

