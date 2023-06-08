Toronto mayoral candidate Mitzie Hunter goes one-on-one in Metro Morning interview

Mitzie Hunter, a politician from Scarborough, left her job as a Liberal MPP at Queen's Park to run to replace John Tory as mayor of Toronto on June 26.

Toronto mayoral candidate Mitzie Hunter will be on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Thursday to discuss her plans for the city.

She's set to speak with Piya Chattopadhyay shortly after 7:10 a.m. ET. You can watch that interview live above.

Hunter's appearance comes on the first day of advance voting in the city. From June 8-13, eligible Torontonians can cast a ballot at any polling station in the city. You can learn more about how to vote here.

The ballot features 102 candidates vying for your vote. You can find the full list here.

Who is Hunter?

The Scarborough-Guildwood politician was a Liberal at Queen's Park, and ran unsuccessfully for that party's leadership in 2020.

Since resigning from her MPP post, Hunter has made a range of policy announcements, including a signature transit plan. Her housing platform draws on her past experience as the chief administrative officer of Toronto Community Housing.

Earlier this week, Hunter took part in CBC Toronto's mayoral debate.

