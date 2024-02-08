Metro Morning's special broadcast from Markham

Metro Morning is at Cafe de Hong Kong for a special live broadcast to talk about all things Markham.

CBC Radio's Metro Morning is broadcasting live from Markham on Thursday.

Host David Common will be at Cafe de Hong Kong, 11 Fairburn Dr., from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. to talk all things Markham.

Listeners are welcome to join in person, or you can watch a livestream of the special in the player above.

The show featured a roundtable with in-depth discussion about housing affordability and the explosive growth the city is experiencing.

Later, it will hear from a York Regional Police deputy chief about the ongoing fight against surging auto theft in the region.

Metro Morning's food columnist Suresh Doss will also be on site to showcase some of Cafe de Hong Kong's best offerings.