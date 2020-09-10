Dr. Vinita Dubey takes your questions on school reopening amid COVID-19
What is Toronto Public Health doing to monitor the possible spread of COVID-19 in the city’s schools and how can parents protect their kids and themselves? Dr. Vinita Dubey, the Toronto's associate medical officer of health, answers your questions.
Thousands of Toronto students are returning to class in the coming weeks
What is Toronto Public Health doing to monitor the possible spread of COVID-19 in the city's schools and how can parents protect their kids and themselves?
Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto's associate medical officer of health, is answering those questions and more during a special live interview with Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa at 12:15 p.m. ET. You can watch it in the video player above.
If you have questions for Dubey, you can comment on this story or post a question on Facebook or Twitter.
Alfa will be holding more live question and answer sessions in the coming weeks.
More CBC Toronto coverage of this unprecedented back-to-school season:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.