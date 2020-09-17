How can kids make friends without seeing facial cues behind masks? What can you do to help your child wind down in the evening so they can get some sleep?

Lisa Robinson, a registered social worker and children's therapist, will answer those questions and more during a special LIVE Q&A interview with Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa at 12:15 p.m. ET. You can watch it in the video player above.

