A social worker takes your mental health questions on kids returning to class
Lisa Robinson is a registered social worker and children's therapist who will answer your questions.
LIVE Q&A on rising anxiety as kids head back to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic
How can kids make friends without seeing facial cues behind masks? What can you do to help your child wind down in the evening so they can get some sleep?
Lisa Robinson, a registered social worker and children's therapist, will answer those questions and more during a special LIVE Q&A interview with Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa at 12:15 p.m. ET. You can watch it in the video player above.
If you have questions for Robinson, you can comment on this story or post a question on Facebook and Twitter.
Alfa will be holding more live question and answer sessions in the coming weeks.
