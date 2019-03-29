Torontonians are feeling broke in a booming city — and social media is part of the problem

Toronto's economy is booming, so why do so many people who live here feel broke?

CBC Radio's Metro Morning set out to answer that question this week by talking to people struggling to get by and experts who understand what they're up against.

And, as host Matt Galloway found out, what's happening on social media may be exacerbating the situation.

The series heard a first-hand account from Amanda Terfloth, who shared her story of feeling burnt out and struggling to stay afloat in the city.

"It's incredibly stressful month-to-month," she said, adding she's often focused on just making rent.

After the interview, more Torontonians shared their stories about how expensive it is to live in the city.

Financial planner Shannon Lee Simmons and political economist Ricardo Tranjan said what people like Terfloth are feeling is common in the city.

Simmons said even people earning a living wage express feelings of being broke, often saying they feel like they can't breathe.

"Life is so expensive for so many families," she said.

Tranjan said the city has plenty of jobs, which is great news, but many are precarious jobs. Those with precarious jobs, he said, are more likely to worry about how to pay for things in the future.

And then, there's social media — a sea of images of people showing off how seemingly well they're doing.

Michelle Pinchev, the founder of Pinch Social, said she's not at all surprised the online world can lead to feelings of financial insecurity.

Kwame McKenzie, the CEO of the Wellesley Institute, said many Torontonians people are struggling — or, as he put it, just keeping their heads above water.

How much does it cost to get by in a healthy way? McKenzie's research suggests the line is $45,000 a year, after tax.

For those making less, McKenzie says there are real physical and mental health risks.

