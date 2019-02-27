It's officially the snowiest Feb. 27 in Toronto since 1938.

By mid-afternoon, 15 centimetres of snow had already fallen on the city, smashing the previous snowfall record for this day, which was set in 2013.

Environment Canada says the snow will keep coming through the afternoon, with some parts of the city expected to be buried under 20 centimetres by evening.

A snowfall warning remains in place in the city, with Environment Canada cautioning about a slow and dangerous commute.

Here is a sneak peak of what commuters might encounter this afternoon. Visibility may also be reduced, be prepare for changing conditions. For more Forecasted Driving conditions please visit <a href="https://t.co/HxJv9vA5to">https://t.co/HxJv9vA5to</a> <a href="https://t.co/7Mz4D3qnSB">pic.twitter.com/7Mz4D3qnSB</a> —@511Ontario

The winter storm comes as a low pressure system from the U.S. Midwest makes its way north, bringing with it freezing temperatures. Toronto's top medical official issued an extreme cold warning early Wednesday, asking residents to be mindful of the risk of frostbite as wind chill values approach –17.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt started out the day by advising people to stay home if they could.

"Today would be a great day to stay home," Schmidt said.

School closures, bus cancellations

As a result of the storm, school bus service on Wednesday was cancelled by the following GTA boards (though schools remained open):

Peel District School Board.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

York Region District School Board.

York Catholic District School Board.

Durham District School Board.

Durham Catholic District School Board.

Meanwhile, all bus service is cancelled and schools and facilities are closed for the day in the following boards:

Halton District School Board.

Halton Catholic District School Board.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

Other education facilities may also close as the storm intensifies.

Centennial College announced it's closing all of its campuses at 12:30 p.m. due to the weather.

City deploying 1,500 workers to battle storm

The snowfall is forecast to taper off by about 9 p.m. tonight.

The city is asking people to give snow-clearing equipment time and space. Residents should also wait "several hours" after the snow has stopped falling to contact 311 with snow clearing requests, said spokesperson Eric Holmes.

Snow expected to begin this am and continue through the day. <a href="https://twitter.com/TO_WinterOps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TO_WinterOps</a> salters have been sent to their am standby locations for a speedier response. A day of extreme patience TO. —@TO_WinterOps

There's still money in the $90-million snow-clearing budget to handle the weather, and that snow-clearing contracts are "very flexible this year," he added.

Some 571 road ploughs and driveway machines will be on hand, as well as 202 salt trucks and 329 of the machines used to clear sidewalks and bus stops. About 1,500 city personnel will be deployed to help deal with the snowfall.

In an email to CBC Toronto, city staff provided an outline of how it will approach today's winter storm, noting that the plan is subject to change based on conditions:

(City of Toronto)

The remainder of the work week is expected to be chilly but also sunny, with a high of –3 C on Thursday and 0 C on Friday.