Long-term care minister dodges questions in 1st press conference since independent report

Days after a scathing report found that the long-term care sector was not prepared to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario's Minister of Long-term Care Merrilee Fullerton dodged questions Monday from reporters and largely blamed previous governments, inadequate staffing, community spread and the deadliness of the virus for the crisis in the sector.

"We were overdue for a pandemic," she said Monday.

"I look back and say why did it take so long without addressing long-term care? Our government is addressing it and taking responsibility after so many years of neglect by previous governments."

When asked if the province will apologize for the long-term care crisis and all residents who died, she said collectively as a society "we need to do soul searching" about the issues in long-term care that existed before the pandemic.

"Government coordination takes time and it just wasn't a match for the speed of COVID-19. There are many lessons learned from wave one, wave two and there will be lessons learned from wave three."

Fullerton maintained she is now committed to fixing the sector.

The province has already begun implementing some of the commission's recommendations, such as boosting staffing of personal support workers, and will be investigating others areas.

The Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission submitted its final 322-page report to the provincial government last Friday. The report highlighted the actions and inactions that contributed to the devastation in long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission, which was established last year, concluded that the province failed to learn lessons from the SARS epidemic in 2003 and that sweeping reforms are needed to protect Ontarians in long-term care in the future.

The report was made public just days after a review by Ontario's auditor general drew similar conclusions.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said that by the time COVID-19 started to ravage Ontario's long-term care homes in March 2020, it was obvious "aggressive infection prevention, detection and patient care actions were needed — and needed quickly — to prevent staggering death rates" in the LTC community.

That didn't happen, Lysyk reported.

The first cases of COVID-19 were found in four LTC homes on March 17 of last year. From March 2020 to the end of the year, 76 per cent of LTC homes in Ontario reported cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

As of today, 3,918 residents and 11 long-term care stuff have died with the illness in Ontario, according to provincial data.

At a news conference last week following the release of Lysyk's review, Fullerton repeatedly declined to answer questions about whether she shares any responsibility for Ontario's response to COVID-19 in long-term care.

"I'm one person, this is an integrated response," Fullerton said, often pivoting to blaming previous governments for the sector's failure to adequately limit deaths of residents and staff.

"Our government is fixing a broken system," she said.