'Constant survival mode': How Toronto's rental market can impact mental health across the city

It's no secret that renting in Toronto today is a stressful experience and some experts say that stress can impact every member of the family and even spread into relationships.

Therapist Rebecca Andruchow knows that stress well, both from her own experience currently trying to find an apartment and because it's something she constantly hears about in her sessions with clients.

On a recent night, she found herself scrolling through a list of potential apartments from her realtor while watching her eight-month-old play. Focused on choosing which properties she wanted to view and coordinating her schedule accordingly, she realized how rental stress was impacting her own life.

"I had not been present with this tiny person who's growing up so fast…there was an intense amount of guilt," she said. "I'm doing this for her, but it's also robbing me of the time I have with her."

CBC Toronto asked you to tell us about your rental experience this fall. We've heard from more than 600 people so far, many of whom said they're feeling stressed out. Andruchow says that's because housing precarity puts people in a place of "constant survival mode," which creates a heightened state of anxiety.

She says housing is a basic physiological need, like water, food and clothing.

"You can't achieve anything else while those are in precarity, right?"

Hopelessness, isolation and tension

Andruchow says renting in this city makes people feel like they've fallen behind in their own lives.

"There's a lot of self blame and shame at either still renting or being in an insecure place," she said. "People [are] feeling a lot of hopelessness because they've done the right things, like they have advanced degrees or good jobs and it's not enough."

That shame coupled with the financial hardship brought on by renting can seep into people's personal lives, she says.

When people aren't doing well, they isolate themselves, she says. Plus, they may cut back on spending time with friends because it can involve spending money.

The frustration of renting can also negatively impact the way people treat their partners, she says.

"I hear more [about] tension in romantic partnerships, in marriages, because of this," she said. "Because it's almost like there's nowhere for their anger to go."

Douglas Kwan, the director of advocacy and legal services at the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, agreed that being priced out of neighbourhoods can have a psychological effect. Especially, he said, when people have lived in these communities for much of their lives.

"They're being…ripped apart from that community, and it's quite traumatic for them," he said. "And it doesn't only impact the affected individual, but also the neighbours. Because then they're going to ask themselves, am I going to be next?"

If Toronto's housing crisis ever improves, there could be lasting impacts of the stress people are feeling now, Andruchow adds.

She has experience with clients who were previously unhoused but reached a point where they've been able to own a home.

"So they're not in that same state, but there's still almost this lingering anxiety that it could all be taken away at any point," she said.

When it comes to how people can deal with the stress of renting, she says finding community — either in-person or online — can help. She also recommends reaching out to tenant advocates.

"You are not alone in this struggle," she said. "There are people going through this as well."

For those feeling squeezed financially but looking for professional help, she recommends the Affordable Therapy Network .

Housing precarity can impact youngest, oldest

But it's not only those who are doing the renting that are impacted by the stress of the market.

Nemoy Lewis, an assistant professor at the School of Urban and Regional Planning at Toronto Metropolitan University, has researched the impact that foreclosures and evictions have on African American communities in the U.S., including families.

He says in some cases, housing precarity can force young children to grow up faster because they bear additional responsibilities while their parents are working extra jobs to make ends meet.

Older siblings may be responsible for things like cooking dinner or helping the younger kids with homework after finishing their own.

"It robs that child from other fun and extracurricular activities that other kids their age are participating in," Lewis said. "Because of the fact they have to tend to the household, their household becomes a priority as opposed to just doing normal things that children do."

Andruchow adds that Toronto's housing precarity also touches seniors, which adds stress to their lives and those of their adult children.

"It's one thing to conceptualize our own struggle in the rental market, but if your 75-year-old parent gets evicted and they're on a very fixed income, how do you manage that?"

Both Lewis and Andruchow said the stress of housing precarity is not new for many people. But in Toronto's current rental market, it's become common.

"I've heard this for a long time," Andruchow said. "Now I'm hearing it from people with masters' degrees."

Support is available for anyone struggling with their mental health. You can access local support through torontodistresscentre.com. The Canada-wide suicide and crisis hotline is: 1-800-448-3000. The Canada-wide mental health crisis line is: 1-888-893-8333.