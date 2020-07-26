Skip to Main Content
Police searching for multiple suspects after East York shooting leaves 2 men with life-threatening injuries
Shooting happened at Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Emergency crews were called to Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of someone being shot. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting in East York that left two men with critical injuries, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of someone being shot, Const. Laura Brabant said.

On arrival they located two victims who were transported to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto police say the incident took place in an apartment building.

Police are now canvassing the area for witnesses. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police. 

