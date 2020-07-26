Police searching for multiple suspects after East York shooting leaves 2 men with life-threatening injuries
Shooting happened at Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting in East York that left two men with critical injuries, police say.
Emergency crews were called to Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of someone being shot, Const. Laura Brabant said.
On arrival they located two victims who were transported to hospital via emergency run.
Toronto police say the incident took place in an apartment building.
Police are now canvassing the area for witnesses. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police.
Dawes Rd & Victoria Park Av UPDATE<br>*1:47am*<br>-victims are both adult male<br>- victims are both in life threatening condition<br>- police are looking for multiple suspects<br>- anyone with info, video or dash cam footage, please contact police or crimestoppers <a href="https://twitter.com/1800222TIPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1800222TIPS</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1388804?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1388804</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations