2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Toronto man in May

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 51-year-old Toronto man in May.

Toronto police say were called to the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on May 24 for a wellbeing check.

That's where officers located Michael Nobel with "obvious signs of trauma."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, two 26-year-old men were arrested and charged in connection with Nobel's death.

They're scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.